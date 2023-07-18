CLAYCOMO, Mo. — Employees at Kansas City’s Ford Assembly Plant were forced to evacuate the building Tuesday night.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a “possible threat” at the plant.

At about 5:20 p.m., a call came into Ford’s safety and risk management team from a man who claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle, and a handgun. He said he was barricaded in the second floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant.

Ford has stopped all production and evacuated the plant. They have also canceled production for the night shift.

The road in front of the Ford plant on 69 Highway has been closed. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

“The man who called said he was an employee and was disgruntled,” Sarah Boyd with the sheriff’s office said. “He gave a name that is not an actual employee of the paint area. He did name his supervisor, and that was the correct name. We have not been able to make contact with him since that time. We pinged his phone and believe the phone number that he use may be spoofed.”

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Clay County Sheriff’s STAR team is inside looking for the source of the threat.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.