AVONDALE, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert and is attempting to locate a 69-year-old man with dementia.

Stanley Suba was last seen in Avondale after leaving his home at 2700 N. Walrond Avenue around 4:30 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, according to family. He was on foot.

Suba is described as standing 5’10” and weighs 150 lbs. He has salt-and-pepper gray hair, a medium-length white beard and blue eyes with glasses.

He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, blue jeans, Nike slide sandals with gray socks and a black KU hat.

Also, unlike the video provided, he now has a beard.

If you know where he is, please call 911.

