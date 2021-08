Sergeant Scott Boyum, 54, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2021, after a long-term illness. He served with the department since 1999.

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is mourning after the passing of one of their own on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX4 54-year-old Sergeant Scott Boyum died Saturday after a long-term illness.

He was assigned to the Detention Unit and has served with the sheriff’s office since 1999.

“We are heartbroken for his family and coworkers,” the department said Sunday.