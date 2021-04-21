Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies plan to ‘Hike for Change’ this summer

LIBERTY, Mo. — A pair of Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies have a wild summer planned.

Deputy Bear McCulley and Deputy Jiree Police teamed up with Maple Park Middle School to expand the ‘Law Enforcement Career Paths’ program.

The program was created by School Resource Deputies at Winnetonka High School three years ago. They hoped the program would get students interested in becoming police officers and deputies at an early age.

To raise money to expand the program McCulley and Police plan to “Hike for Change.” The name has dual meaning for the deputies this year.

“We call it ‘Hike for Change’ because we’re looking for change in your pocket but also change, making change for perspective of law enforcement,” Police said.

They two deputies are accepting pledges for a 200 mile hike along the Katy Trail.

“We’re gonna start July 11th, finish Friday July 16th, we’re gonna do it in six days,” McCulley said in a video posted to Facebook.

The ‘Law Enforcement Career Paths’ program is open to all students in the North Kansas City area.

Information on how to make a pledge can be found on the Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Facebook page. Pledges will be accepted until July 10th.

