Clay County sheriff’s deputy accused of sexually assaulting jail inmate; investigation launched

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Clay County sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after a jail inmate accused the deputy of sexual assault.

The deputy, who has not been named or charged at this time, was placed on administrative leave April 25, according to the sheriff’s office.

The male inmate who made the complaint was taken to a local hospital for examination, officials said. For now, the man is still in custody of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, but they are arranging for the inmate to be transferred to an outside facility.

“We hold our employees to the highest standards and take all accusations of misconduct very seriously,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. “We also intent to determine exactly what happened leading to this complaint and take appropriate action.”

Further details about the sexual assault allegations were not released. The sheriff’s office said there’s information they can’t release because the incident is under investigation.