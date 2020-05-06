Clay County sheriff’s deputy fired after accusations of sexually assaulting jail inmate

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Clay County sheriff’s deputy has been fired Wednesday after being accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the county jail last month.

The probationary deputy, who has not been named or charged at this time, was placed on administrative leave April 25, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials took the male inmate who made the complaint to a local hospital for examination.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office previously said they were arranging for the inmate to be transferred to an outside facility.

Officials have not released further details about the sexual assault allegations but said Wednesday the investigation is still ongoing.

“We hold our employees to the highest standards and take all accusations of misconduct very seriously,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a previous statement. “We also intent to determine exactly what happened leading to this complaint and take appropriate action.”