Clay County Sheriff’s Office collecting memorabilia ahead of bicentennial celebration

LIBERTY, Mo. — Clay County wants to have a big celebration to mark it’s bicentennial early next year, but it needs some help pulling off the plans.

The Sheriff’s office is working to gather historical pictures and paintings, and prefer that the pictures be 50 years or older of deputies and other employees of the office. They are especially looking for images of former sheriff’s of the county, including:

John Harris First Clay County Sheriff and served 1822-1826

John Baxter Served 1834-1838

Samuel Hadley Served on and off between 1838 and 1858

Southard Long Served1862-1863

Francis Long Served 1863-1865

James W. Jones Served 1865-1866

George Patten Served 1872-1874

Ninian Letten Served 1892-1896

John King Served 1900-1904

Seth White Served 1912-1916



The Clay County Historical Museum is also looking for items of historical significance to the county that could be added to an exhibit before being relocated to a permanent display at the Sheriff’s Office.

Contact the Sheriff’s office if you have anything you’d like to donate.