KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen Tuesday afternoon in Holt, Missouri.

Dylan Catron of Kearney, Missouri, was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with darks pants and carrying a grey backpack.

We’d like your help locating a Missing Juvenile from the Kearney area, 16 yr old Dylan Catron.



He was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Holt wearing a grey hoodie with dark pants, and was carrying a grey backpack.



If you know where Dylan is please call us at 816-407-3700 pic.twitter.com/J8KkkBn26v — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) May 26, 2021

Anyone with information on Catron’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 816-407-3700.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android