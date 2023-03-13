CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is now involved in the effort to identify a suspected police impersonator.

The sheriff’s office warns a person driving a gray jeep tried to stop someone on Plattsburg Road near Kearney Sunday, March 12. The office said the Jeep was outfitted with blue and red lights in the dash.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office warns the same thing happened recently in Clinton and DeKalb counties.

Reports in the other two counties say a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and a dark-colored Ford Explorer are being used. They are now working to determine if one person is using multiple cars, or if there is more than one person impersonating a police officer.

The sheriff’s office warns drivers to call 911 if a Jeep tries to stop them. Stay on the phone with dispatchers, but do not stop until verifying an actual officer is involved in the stop.