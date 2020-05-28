Clay County to loosen some restrictions June 1

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Clay County will move into a new phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan next week.

Beginning Monday, June 1, county health officials will move to Phase 2, Step 2 of the recovery plan, which will ease some restrictions on mass gatherings and activities.

The new phase will limit mass gatherings, including weddings and funerals to 50 people. Childcare centers and day camps can re-open, pools can open up to 25% capacity, organized sports are allowed with restrictions and parks, trails and playgrounds can open with physical distancing.

Jackson County is also weighing whether or not to ease more restrictions by June 1 and move to a new phase in its gradual re-opening.

The eased restrictions in Clay County will not apply to areas within the city limits of Kansas City.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday that the city’s restrictions would be extended.

RELATED: Current Kansas City reopening restrictions will be extended, Mayor Lucas says

RELATED: Jackson County says swimming pools could open as soon as June 1