LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a victim lost thousands of dollars to a scammer.

The office said someone is calling people and impersonating a Clay County sergeant. The caller tells people they have a warrant and need to pay up to clear it.

The scammer tells potential victims to buy gift cards to settle the warrant and to give the gift card information over the phone.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office said one person lost more than $7,000 to the scam.

Deputies said they never call about warrants.

Government agencies and police departments never ask people to pay with gift cards, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

If you receive a call like this one, simply hang up the phone.

If you’ve lost money to the scam, or have information about the person making the calls, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

