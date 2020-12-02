Claycomo police investigating deadly overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Claycomo are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the area of Randolph Road and Park Avenue around 2:20 a.m. on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found one man who was shot and killed. Another man was shot and suffered minor injuries.

According to witnesses, four men were involved in a dispute over a reported stolen vehicle prior to the shooting.

The identity of the shooting victim has not yet been released.

Claycomo police are searching for a suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 816-452-5539.