KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday evening’s forecast isn’t the best news for some homeowners who are still catching up on clean-up from round one of this week’s storms.

Carting away downed trees and branches, crews have been going all out since Tuesday, bringing a lot of debris to three locations of Missouri Organic.

In response to the weather, Kansas City is having free debris drop-off for residents during the next two weeks.

But professionals are also handling a lot of the clean-up jobs. Fifteen-year-old Jacob Nicholson has big responsibilities working for his dad.

“It’s called a picker or just a grapple,” Nicholson said, working for Nicholson Wood Products & Services.

He said he’s been learning how to use the equipment during the past nine months.

“Left hand raises my boom, and then my right hand will let my grapple come in,” he said, describing how he operates the machinery.

“When we lifted this tree off the barn, [my dad] did it. He ran it because it was kind of a dangerous situation,” Nicholson said.

“You can see over there how it was rotted in the middle, and it was real bad around the stump. Part of it uprooted and part of it just kind of broke and uprooted,” Stephan Nicholson, owner of the company, said.

The work has been constant for clean-up crews. Also constant, the stress for some homeowners. Ingrid Cifuentes lives on Vivion Road in the Northland where a tree fell on her house.

“My son comes down the stairs and says, ‘Mom, the window was broken,'” she said.

She said her kids were afraid and she knew she had to calm them down.

“I just told them, ‘Calm down, it’s going to be OK. But I was shaking,” she said.

Damage from the Northland up to Ferrelview, Missouri, near the airport was still easy to find on Thursday.

“Still pretty wrecked. We still have a lot, a lot of debris. We’re actually headed up there now,” Kelly Beck said. “And I’m actually the tree guy, so it kind of worked out good.”

“My landlord actually called and told me, ‘Merry Christmas,'” Beck of KB Tree said.

“We stay busy, pretty busy. But when you get a big storm like this, now we’re booked out four days just falling over branches and trees that need storm work,” Beck said.

Cifuentes said she’s unsure how she will handle her mess beyond bracing for more severe weather.

“And we see if there is some holes there, and then we are going to put a tarp. Yeah,” Cifuentes said.

She said the rain forecasted Thursday night makes her nervous.

“Because there are two more [trees] and one more there. And this one, too,” she said, pointing to trees that concern her.

Three Kansas City debris drop-off sites will be open June 9-25. You must prove that you are a Kansas City resident. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and closed Sundays. You can find those drop-off sites at the following locations:

11660 N. Main

1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Road