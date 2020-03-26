Cleaning companies swamped with requests as people try to protect homes, businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With coronavirus continuing to spread, more people are turning to professional cleaning companies to disinfect their homes and businesses.

So crews are taking disinfecting to a new level to make up for the demand and make sure people are protected.

“With what’s going on, it’s so important that we can offer these disinfectant services to help fight coronavirus,” said Andrea Anderson, owner of The Deep Cleaners in Kansas City.

Anderson said her business of 12 workers and clientele has doubled in recent weeks. Her staff is now working overtime to take care of added requests for office spaces, restaurants and day cares.

She said even they are having trouble getting some of the supplies they need.

“We are struggling to find protective masks, but are using bandannas to try and help with that," Anderson said. "We also teamed up with a bio-hazardous cleaning company that is helping provide us gear. We are washing our hands, of course, always wearing gloves."

Anderson said her team is using special disinfectant foggers before they deep clean.

While coronavirus is impacting several industries in a negative way, Anderson said she doesn’t anticipate business slowing down any time soon.