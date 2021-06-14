Cleanup continues across Kansas City metro following recent storms

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Parts of Kansas City, Kansas are still digging out from brush and branches that fell in recent storms. Some homes only recently got power back on.

One of the worst hit areas from Friday was in Wyandotte County where the cleanup continued on Monday.

Down Donahoo Road it’s just mound after mound of brush spotted with huge downed trees. The county is actually doing special debris pick-ups to deal with some of it after the worst storm this area has seen in decades.

Jane McKinley was not home when the weather started on Friday. Instead she arrived during the worst of it.

“I was on my way home from work and I was trying to get down 435 when it was torrential rain and I couldn’t see,” McKinley said. “I could barely get through it which has never happened.”

McKinley said as she was walking up on the porch, she heard what sounded like a train when a tornado comes in.

“I heard that and then I started hearing limbs crack all over around me,” McKinley said. “And then when it was over I came out and saw all the poles laying down. Of course, no power.”

Crews completed their work on Monday. McKinley had to wait until Sunday to get her power back on. But she said she was mostly outside anyway.

“It took me until now to kind of get back to square one. Seven truckloads of brush,” McKinley said. “I’d lived in the house up there since I was a little girl. I’ve lived out here over 50 years.”

McKinley said this was one of the worst storms for sure.

Here are the details for the Wyandotte County debris pick-up and drop-offs:

Controlled Storm Debris Pick Up, June 14-18. There are locations in KCK that suffered downed trees/limbs and especially hard hit is an area roughly bound by Leavenworth to Hollingsworth Roads from 115th to 131st Streets. This area received moderate to high impacts resulting in large limbs and some trees down as a result of the June 11 storm.

Waste Management is obligated to pick up debris on your trash day, but only if it is set at the curb or street edge and bundled in the following fashion:

•4-inches or less in diameter

•Less than 4-feet in length

•Bundled neatly and weighing no more than 50-pounds

•On your trash day each week

You can set it out according to the above criteria on multiple weeks until completed. You also have the option of taking debris to the drop-off center at 3241 Park Drive, every Thursday-Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Recycling & Yard Waste Center can accept:

•Stumps and logs up to 12-inches in diameter

•Trees and branches no more than 4-feet in length

To find out what day your trash and recycling is collected, visit the Trash Day Map at bit.ly/SolidWasteManagement and type in your address. For assistance, dial 311.

You can also deliver debris to the Waste Management Landfill free of charge from 8 AM to 3:30 PM Monday-Friday, and 8 AM to Noon on Saturdays. The Landfill can accept:

•Trees, branches, stump, or logs 3-inches or less in diameter

•Trees and branches no more than 4-feet in length

Visitors are required to provide proof of Wyandotte County residency.

For those limbs that are too large and do not fit within the above criteria or you do not have the means to dispose of yourself, City Crews will pick them up Monday – Friday, this week only, June 14-18.

City Crews will only provide pick-up service in the area defined by Leavenworth to Hollingsworth Roads from 115th to 131st Streets. Additionally, City Crews will only pick up storm debris if:

•Limbs are placed at the curb or street edge

•Limbs are greater than 4-inches in diameter and less than 6-feet in length

We hope you will appreciate the level of control the Unified Government is working within on this effort. The crews being deployed to provide this assistance are the same teams that are responsible for street maintenance activities like pothole patching and striping. Please help us make the debris collection process as quick as is possible. The more difficult the collection process is, the more time it will take to complete, and that means normal operations, like pothole patching, will fall behind.

Learn more about your disposal options on Public Works’ Solid Waste Management page.

To report service issues or call 311 or click here.

