Volunteers up early, walking Kansas City Streets to clean up after third night of protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers were up early Monday to clean up graffiti that lines the walls and buildings along Main Street near the Plaza after a third night of protests.

It starts at the Quik Trip at 44th and Main and extends south through the Plaza. Most of it is laced with profanity.

There are also empty cartons of milk on the ground, used by protesters after police shot off tear gas at them. The smoke stung their eyes and the milk calmed down the irritation.

There are also gloves and masks on the ground as some of the protesters used them to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

