Cleaver, Davids receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — Congressional Representatives Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) and Sharice Davids (D-KS) received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

A news release from Rep. Cleaver’s office said he and Rep. Davids received the vaccine at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician. Both said they wanted to show people that the vaccines are safe.

“While I have waited weeks to receive my dose, as I believe I am no more important than any of my constituents, I recognize the importance of boosting the public’s confidence in the safety of this vaccine,” Cleaver said in a statement. “I have always stated that we must follow the science in all matters, but especially when it comes to public health. I have the utmost faith in the American scientists and health professionals who concocted these vaccines in record time, and I believe they are the key to ending the COVID-19 crisis.”

Davids tweeted out a picture of the vaccination process, saying, “Today @repcleaver and I received the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s my hope that we can help reassure people in all communities – including communities of color- of the safety and importance of receiving the vaccine when it’s made available to them.”

A statement from Rep. Cleaver said both lawmakers will continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, in accordance with guidelines from the CDC.

Kansas Senators Roger Marshall and Pat Roberts received the first doses of the vaccine in December.