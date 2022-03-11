CLINTON, Mo. — A Missouri animal shelter needs help to continue caring for dogs and cats it is housing.

The Clinton Animal Shelter said it has been so full it ran out of it’s supply of adult dog food. It is now asking for help from strangers. The shelter gave followers a video tour of its stockpile showing empty shelves.

Mission Driven, a Kansas City animal organization, heard about the need and shared it on Facebook. It also shared the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist.

Bags of Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food can be bought from the list and shipped right to the shelter for less than $15 a bag. The shelter also has treats for cats and dogs, toys, and leashes on the list.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.