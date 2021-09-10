Clinton County daycare provider charged with child abuse

LATHROP, Mo. — A Clinton County daycare provider has been charged with assaulting an 8-year-old girl who was in her care last month.

Nova Williams faces one felony count of assault in the third degree in Clinton County court.

The child’s mother told FOX4 in a previous interview that her daughter came home with bruises on her face after she picked her up after work on Aug. 6.

Emilie Rule said her 8-year-old daughter has behavioral challenges, but never has someone struck her child. She left her children in Williams’ care. The state of Missouri said she doesn’t have a license.

Rule said she took her daughter to the Clinton County sheriff, and they got Lathrop Police Department involved. The woman was arrested by Lathrop PD the same day for third-degree assault with a special victim classification. The case is currently with the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney.

She said her daughter struggled to look at herself.

“She wouldn’t look at herself for a while. After it happened when she still had the bruises, she wanted to put my makeup on every day,” Rule said.

Williams is currently being held in the Clinton County jail. A bond amount has not yet been set.