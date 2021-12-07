Clinton County investigating house fire that left two people, several animals dead

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning house fire Tuesday that left two people and several small animals dead.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said they began receiving 911 calls of a house fire south of Gower just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Gower and Plattsburg fire departments, along with Tri-County Ambulance, Clinton County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.

The fire crews discovered two adult victims along with several small animals that were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff and Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

The name of the victims will be released after family has been notified.