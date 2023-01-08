CLINTON, Mo. — A new fire engine will be in service in Clinton, Mo. later this year, after a six month delay.

The fire department says it’s taken longer to manufacture the truck than first expected. The fire engine was supposed to be delivered in November. It is now on schedule to arrive in May.

Your safety is our top concern. These necessary improvements are a vital step in the growth of our department. Clinton Fire Department

The Clinton Fire Department said it responded to 1,355 calls for service in 2022, and needs the new truck.

The new addition will replace the department’s frontline engine that is nearly 30 years old. That engine will be reassigned and used as a reserve engine, according to the department’s Facebook post.

Money to pay for the new engine comes from the 1/4-cent sales tax approved by Clinton voters in April 2016.

The new engine is the third custom vehicle bought for the department since the tax increase was approved, according to the fire department.