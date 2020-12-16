Clinton group following legacy to create its own ‘Magic Tree’ and Secret Santas

CLINTON, Mo. — Kansas City is known for its Secret Santa. A man named Larry Stewart used to surprise people with cash for decades.

Now, inspired by his kindness, one group has decided to carry on his legacy.

“I just wanted to wish you a Merry Christmas,” a young girl said as she handed a man a $50 bill in a Dollar General parking lot Wednesday.

“I have something for you from the Clinton Rotary Club, Merry Christmas,” Carla Moberly said outside Merry Christmas, giving another envelope filled with cash to a Vietnam veteran and his wife at Walmart.

“I always though this would be so much fun to do this,” she said.

This year’s Rotary Club raffle for a new car raised more than expected. So they decided to hand out $50 bills to unsuspecting shoppers like John Gidding and Dave Nichols.

“This will help out a lot our family is about to go to the hospital with a new baby,” Gidding said.

“It’s a year that everybody could use a little extra,” Nichols said.

They are especially happy to give to people who look like they might need a hand up, not a hand out. Joe Irwin was spotted adding oil to his truck. Of course until you start to talk to people, you don’t know their 2020 story.

“I just actually wrecked my Blazer two weeks ago and got this, and it’s been an episode. It definitely gives you something to smile about,” Irwin said holding his envelope.

Smile or just try to hold back the tears.

“We just walked up and these people handed us $50 each. I can’t tell you how amazing that is for me. I’m down to my last penny to be honest,” Nancy Westerman said.

With mounting medical bills, Westerman and her daughter were headed to Dollar Tree to have something to give the grandkids for Christmas.

“Definitely a Merry Christmas now. It couldn’t have been better,” her daughter Michelle Riggs said.

The Rotary Club handed out $1,000 in all. There’s a pretty good chance those Secret Santas will be hitting the streets at least one more time between now and Christmas just trying to make sure everyone has a Happy New Year.

Seeing the wonder it’s created in other communities, the Clinton Rotary Club also set up it first ever Magic Tree this Christmas on the town square.