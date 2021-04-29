Clinton man caught with methamphetamine arrested following chase in stolen vehicle

CLINTON, Mo. — A Clinton man in possession of methamphetamine was arrested following a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Henry County.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday a Henry County deputy attempted to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of SE 400 Road, that had been taken during the early morning hours from a business on South Highway 7.

The driver of the stolen vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights and siren, fleeing eastbound on SE 400.

The suspect driver traveled north on Hwy U to Hwy 7 and then west to SE 571 Road, according to the sheriff’s office. At the dead end he traveled through private fields and turned south onto SE 701 where a chase began.

A Henry County deputy along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol began pursuing the suspect until he turned into a private field. The suspect driver went west through a wheat field and traveled near a house and office building before exiting onto SE 300 Road.

Just west of SE 431, the suspect entered a private field and became stuck. He then ran from the vehicle into a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office deployed a drone and spotted the suspect in a tree line just north of the stolen vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He was identified as 29-year-old John Robert Scott, of Clinton. He was arrested for stealing, fleeing to avoid arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

Scott was taken to the Henry County jail.

The case has been submitted to a prosecuting attorney for filing of the charges.

