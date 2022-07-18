CLINTON, Mo. — A 19-year-old Clinton, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to the deadly double shooting of two men over the weekend.

Airic Brauer was charged Monday in Henry County with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer with the Clinton Police Department located multiple vehicles in a gravel parking lot in the area of Artesian Park near the Rogers Street entrance.

Upon further inspection, the bodies of two men, identified as Mason Roskp and Mitchell Andrew Raines, both of Clinton, were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brauer was later taken into custody near the scene and was booked into the Henry County jail.

No bond has been set at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

