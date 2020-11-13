Clinton, Missouri, declares civil emergency as COVID-19 positivity rate nears 30%

CLINTON, Mo. — City officials in Clinton, Missouri, have issued a civil emergency as the COVID-19 positivity rate soars.

Mayor Greg Lowe said community spread is at its highest in Clinton since the pandemic started with the positivity rate at 29%. That means more than one-quarter of all people tested for the virus in Clinton are positive.

The civil emergency gives city departments the ability to request resources from regional, state and federal agencies if needed.

But for Clinton residents the real impact will be the closing of several city buildings. Starting Monday, the City Hall, police department, fire department, community center, aquatic center, Benson Center and street department are all closed to the public until at least Dec. 1.

The Area Transportation Service will not resume service until at least Dec. 2.

There is no mask mandate in Clinton or Henry County at this time. The new civil emergency only strongly urges residents to wear a face mask when there is “the possibility of exposure to non-household individuals.”

Additionally, the mayor’s civil emergency calls on businesses, schools and places of worship to implement face mask policies.

According to Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard, Henry County has seen 740 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. More than 200 of those have come in the last seven days.