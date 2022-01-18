Clinton School District closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to staff absences

CLINTON, Mo. — The Clinton, Missouri School District will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a large number of staff absences.

According to a letter sent to parents and the district’s Facebook page, students were prepared for this situation last Friday when schools sent home work packets they could complete at home during “Alternative Method of Instruction” days.

The Clinton School District is committed to keeping our students in school learning. Unfortunately, due to the large number of staff absences, the district has reached a point that we do not have enough substitutes to appropriately maintain operations. With this in mind, Tuesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 19 will be Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) days. AMI days, or remote learning days, are utilized when school is not able to be held in-person, but allows students to continue learning at home. When school districts implement their AMI Plan, the school hours lost due to closure do not have to be made up. This past Friday, students were prepared for this possible scenario. Students in preschool-5th grade were provided learning packets (a few of these classes did take home Chromebooks), and students at CMS and CHS have their school-issued Chromebooks to complete work through Google Classroom. Preschool-5th grade students who were not in attendance on Friday to receive their learning packets will be given these assignments when we return to school. Students will be held accountable for completing assigned work. ****Please note that the attendance of each student on an AMI day is based on their completion of assignments from their teachers.**** If you or your child should have any questions regarding assigned work, please reach out to their teacher. You can find a list of email addresses here: https://clintoncardinals.org/our_people/staff_directory We will reassess the situation on Wednesday to determine if we are able to resume school on Thursday. Thank you for your partnership and patience. Clinton Schools Facebook

According to the letter sent home to parents, over 30 teachers and 15 support staff are reported to be sick.

The district said they will reassess the situation on Wednesday to see if they will get back to in-person learning on Thursday.