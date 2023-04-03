CLINTON, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri, woman was killed when her International Harvester tractor was struck by a pickup Sunday afternoon, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Colleen F. Wisner, 33, was traveling on Missouri Route 7 north of northwest 1401 Road Sunday when she was struck by a 2003 Chevy Tahoe around 12:30 p.m.

The tractor overturned, and Wisner was ejected.

The Chevy traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a shallow ditch.

Wisner died an hour later at a hospital that she was taken to.

The driver of the Tahoe suffered moderate injuries.