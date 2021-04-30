Close call: MoDOT crew comes within inches of being hit in KC area work zone

KEARNEY, Mo. — A driver didn’t stop after nearly slamming into a crew with the Missouri Department of Transportation. The crew was working on Route 92 and Lynn Road in Kearney at the time.

The MoDOT workers reported the driver and passenger were in a fist-fight as they traveled through the work zone April 27th.

The crew witnessed the driver and a passenger in the vehicle fist-fighting as they were travelling through the work zone. The fight caused the driver to drive in the wrong lane of traffic… — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 30, 2021

They said the fight caused the driver to drive on the wrong side of the road and he had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the crew and their work truck. Workers said the man’s vehicle came within inches of hitting them.

No one was injured and there wasn’t any equipment damaged.

That same day a driver hit a MoDOT truck on i-64 in St. Louis.

Yesterday was the start of Work Zone Awareness Week, across the nation. Within hours, a MoDOT vehicle on I-64 in #STL was struck while protecting a crew removing large debris from the roadway. We are well on the way to match last year's record numbers. #WZAW #WorkWithUs pic.twitter.com/ajwmaLSlrz — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) April 27, 2021

The crash and the close call both happened during National Work Zone Awareness Week. The Department of Transportation asked everyone to slow down, pay attention and move over when approaching and driving through work zones.

More buffer truck crashes than ever before… Dozens of work zone fatalities… This is how Missouri will remember its 2020 construction season.



Work with us to reverse these trends. Slow down and pay attention in work zones. #BUPD pic.twitter.com/Z7QWotzd7K — MoDOT (@MoDOT) April 29, 2021

MoDOT said work zone crashes are increasing. In 2020, there were 1,899 crashes involving its crews. Dozens of those crashes ended in serious injuries, and 27 people were killed.

Keep in mind that workers are also out mowing along highways and picking up debris on metro highways, they aren’t always working on construction projects.

