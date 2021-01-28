CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 28, 2021

Some schools in the Greater Kansas City Area remain closed today, January 28 after a snow storm that lasted into yesterday morning. A few churches have also suspended their evening activities.

Here’s a full list of the ongoing closures, along with some late starts, as of 6:10 a.m.. For schools:

Carrollton R-7 : Closed

: Closed Hardin-Central School District : Closed

: Closed Norborne R-8 Schools : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late North Daviess R3 : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late Orrick R-11 School District MO : Closed

: Closed Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late Polo R-7 MO : Closed

: Closed Richmond R-16 MO : Closed Tomorrow

: Closed Tomorrow Ridgeway R-5 MO : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late Sherwood Cass R-8 : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late Tina Avalon R-II School District: Closed

Other organizations:

Glad Tidings KCK : No Evening Services

: No Evening Services Mt. Zion Baptist KCK : No Evening Services

: No Evening Services Northwest Bible Church : No Evening Activities

: No Evening Activities South Haven Baptist Belton: No Evening Activities

Temperatures remained in the 20s yesterday, keeping some snow and ice from melting during the day. However, most of the main road conditions in the metro were cleared by the end of the day.

Today, temperatures will climb into the mid-30s. Then, there’s a big warm up tomorrow with some potential rain incoming.