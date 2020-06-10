Clues come up in search of missing KC social worker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A search party finds some clues in the disappearance of a metro woman, but what they found also brings up new questions.

According to someone on the search team, they found Marina Bischoff’s phone and keys.

A search team, made up of community members, police and a private investigator

Family hired private investigator John Underhill. He organized the search around Shoal Creek patrol division where she was last seen on May 28.

Crews also searched the woods at the location where she was arrested.

Kansas City police said the night before she disappeared, an officer arrested Marina for DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

“Her bumper was like right here,” Yolanda Armendariz said pointing at her front porch.

Armendariz said Bischoff left tire tracks in her yard and two others. She was the one who called police.

Armendariz spoke to Bischoff that night, she described her as being disoriented.

“She just said she was trying to get home,” Armendariz said. “She was lost.”

Officers say Bischoff told them she had been drinking. Something family and co-workers say is very unlike her. Bischoff struggles with depression and anxiety.

“It just seemed like something else was wrong, like something more than ‘I had a couple bottles of wine’,” Armendariz said.

Bischoff was arrested, and release the next morning with only an envelop.

“Any paperwork that’s in that manila envelope with her name on it, or anything like that, finder needs to contact KCPD immediately,” Underhill said.

Four hours scouring the woods included officers on four wheelers and dozens of Bischoff’s co-workers on foot.

She’s a social worker at Children’s Mercy in the Northland.

“She’s always been the sweetest, most soft-spoken person,” Co-Worker and Nurse Practitioner Becca Eck said. “She’s always super helpful and really deeply cares and is compassionate towards her patients.”

“We know something serious is going on because this isn’t something that Marina would do, just disappear like this,” Children’s Mercy Hospital Social Work Manager Kay Hoffsommer said. “So, we’ve got to find her.”

Strangers even came out to search. Some brought their trained dogs, others came with heavy hearts wanting to help.

“I know how it feels to lose a loved one. I lost my son to murder in 2001,” Patricia Wells, who is a stranger that came out to help search said.

It’s clear this community cares and wants Bischoff home safe.

If you have any information about Marina Bischoff, contact police at 816-474-TIPS