OLATHE, Kan. — The co-founder of a popular Facebook group that tracks thieves is hoping the community can help him get his competition barbecue team’s trailer back.

Todd Howerton co-founded Stolen KC nearly a decade ago after his truck was stolen.

“You never lose that feeling of being violated,” Howerton said.

Now the site gets several posts a day – lately lots of stolen Kias and Hyundais.

Thursday, Howerton had to add a post of his own. A trailer used by his competition barbecue team was stolen from an Olathe storage facility off Old 56 Highway.

“It was parked along the back fence and then it wasn’t,” he said.

He’s thankful it wasn’t filled with the smokers and the team should be able to find a way to compete in the upcoming American Royal, even if the 167,000 extra Stolen KC detectives around town aren’t able to crack the case.

“This group brings to light how much stuff is stolen out there. Luckily some stuff gets recovered. But some stuff doesn’t and really it’s sad that we have to have a group like this,” Howerton said.

Howerton said the camera he thought would have a good view of the trailer wasn’t working. So all they were able to determine is the thieves likely hitched the trailer to a white pickup.

The trailer is 10 feet and single axle. It also has electrical piping along the sides used for lighting at the competitions. If you have any information call Olathe Police.