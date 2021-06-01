Coachella returns in April 2022; dates announced

INDIO, Calif. — After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella will return to the desert in 2022!
The two-weekend festival will take place on April 15 through 17 and April 22 through 24.
Music festival goers are able to register now ahead of the advance sale that begins on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time/12 p.m. Central Time.
The COVID-19 section of the festival’s website offers FAQs in regards to the global pandemic including information on refunds and rollovers in case the festival is cancelled for a third year.
According to Goldenvoice, the organizers for Coachella, 250,000 people attended the music and art festival in 2017.
A lineup of performers has not been announced as of June 1, 2021.