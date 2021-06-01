Coachella returns in April 2022; dates announced

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Festival atmosphere at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, Calif. — After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella will return to the desert in 2022!

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

The two-weekend festival will take place on April 15 through 17 and April 22 through 24.

Music festival goers are able to register now ahead of the advance sale that begins on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time/12 p.m. Central Time.

The COVID-19 section of the festival’s website offers FAQs in regards to the global pandemic including information on refunds and rollovers in case the festival is cancelled for a third year.

According to Goldenvoice, the organizers for Coachella, 250,000 people attended the music and art festival in 2017.

A lineup of performers has not been announced as of June 1, 2021.