KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A coalition of 16 organizations submitted their report to the Board of Police Commissioners to reveal findings from community outreach describing what citizens are looking for in the next Kansas City, Missouri police chief.

The report details survey and listening session results from diverse communities in Kansas City.

The results showed nine themes that were consistent from the sessions with community members and members of the police department.

The new Chief needs to be front facing and engaged in the community

The new Chief needs to be an effective communicator

Data and best practices must be transparent and a key component of the new Chief’s strategy and vision

The new Chief must develop and communicate a clear vision and strategy for the department

The new Chief needs to address perceived issues of underlying racism within the department

The new Chief needs to have a priority focus on training, with a particular emphasis on de-escalation and racial bias training

The new Chief needs to prioritize mental health within both the community and the department

The new Chief needs to re-examine and improve the internal investigation process

The new Chief must have the ability to navigate the political landscape

The new chief will replace Rick Smith who retired in April.

Survey results differed between the community and police officers, however.

Department members preferred a chief that emphasizes staff promotion, training and success, along with officer retention, according to results.

Kansas Citians focused on a new chief that can build trust with community members and someone who will emphasize the use of de-escalation techniques and hold department staff accountable.

The full report was presented to the board on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. While the Board looks for Smith’s replacement, Joe Mabin will serve as interim Police Chief.

Coalition Members

Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Kansas City

Black Chamber of Commerce

Civic Council of Greater Kansas City

Downtown Council

Getting to the Heart of the Matter

Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Economic Development Corporation

KC Common Good

Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce

Northeast KC Chamber of Commerce

Prospect Business Association

South Kansas City Alliance

South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce