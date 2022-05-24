KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A coalition of 16 organizations submitted their report to the Board of Police Commissioners to reveal findings from community outreach describing what citizens are looking for in the next Kansas City, Missouri police chief.
The report details survey and listening session results from diverse communities in Kansas City.
The results showed nine themes that were consistent from the sessions with community members and members of the police department.
- The new Chief needs to be front facing and engaged in the community
- The new Chief needs to be an effective communicator
- Data and best practices must be transparent and a key component of the new Chief’s strategy and vision
- The new Chief must develop and communicate a clear vision and strategy for the department
- The new Chief needs to address perceived issues of underlying racism within the department
- The new Chief needs to have a priority focus on training, with a particular emphasis on de-escalation and racial bias training
- The new Chief needs to prioritize mental health within both the community and the department
- The new Chief needs to re-examine and improve the internal investigation process
- The new Chief must have the ability to navigate the political landscape
The new chief will replace Rick Smith who retired in April.
Survey results differed between the community and police officers, however.
Department members preferred a chief that emphasizes staff promotion, training and success, along with officer retention, according to results.
Kansas Citians focused on a new chief that can build trust with community members and someone who will emphasize the use of de-escalation techniques and hold department staff accountable.
- Letter to the Board of Police Commissioners
- KC Chief of Police Community Feedback Report Executive Summary
- KC Chief of Police Community Feedback Report
- KC Chief of Police Community Feedback Report, Appendices A-I
- KC Chief of Police Community Feedback Report, Appendix J, Participant Notes
The full report was presented to the board on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. While the Board looks for Smith’s replacement, Joe Mabin will serve as interim Police Chief.
Coalition Members
- Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Kansas City
- Black Chamber of Commerce
- Civic Council of Greater Kansas City
- Downtown Council
- Getting to the Heart of the Matter
- Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce
- Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Hispanic Economic Development Corporation
- KC Common Good
- Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce
- Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Northeast KC Chamber of Commerce
- Prospect Business Association
- South Kansas City Alliance
- South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce