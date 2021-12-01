Coalition working to make recreational marijuana legal across Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri, a coalition is now making efforts to expand that to recreational marijuana.

After success with pushing the legalization for medical marijuana, the Legal Missouri 2022, is starting a new campaign.

“Every state in the northeast, on the west coast and most of the mountain west now has legalized the adult use of marijuana, and then our neighbor to the east, Illinois has legalized marijuana for the past two years, so we know that it’s something that could work here in Missouri,” John Payne, a member of Legal Missouri 2022.

Their goal is to get enough votes to help legalize marijuana in Missouri.

The coalition filed an initiative with the secretary of state in August.

They have until May 8 to gather 170,000 valid signatures from voters.

That would force a state-wide vote on the ballot for the 2022 election.

“This will be the single largest criminal justice reform undertaken in Missouri and it is long overdue,” Justice Gatson, founder of Reale Justice Network, said.

Endorsers said it’s a long process, but will play a big role in leveling the legal playing field for people of color.

They also note it will allow Missourians, with nonviolent marijuana-related offenses, to automatically expunge their criminal records and allow people to be a legal part of the marijuana industry.