Coin shortage causing headaches for Kansas City metro merchants

MISSION, Kan. — Americans are sitting on a pile of coins as more merchants say they’re having trouble accepting cash payments because they can’t make change.

Chick-Fil-A restaurants in some states are giving customers free food if they bring in rolls of coins to exchange. That’s because coin circulation dropped dramatically when the economy shut down this spring.

Merchants like Aldi Grocery, Hallmark Card shops and QuikTrip have told customers they might have trouble making change if they pay in cash. Some have stopped paying cash since the pandemic struck, and that also has diminished the amount of coins available for change.

The Missouri Bankers Association says at the beginning of the year, 4-billion coins circulated through our economy each month. That dropped to fewer than 2-billion coins in April.

“There’s no really quick solution to this,” said Max Cook, president and CEO of the Missouri Bankers Association. “What we are needing the consumer to do, you and I and everybody else, is go get that piggy bank, pop it open and take that coin to the bank and exchange it for cash. Deposit it into your account. Let’s get that coinage in circulation again. You can do that at a bank. You can do that at many grocery stores. There’s lots of places you can take coins.”

The U.S. Mint also shut down during the spring, limiting the production of new currency to put into the market.

New coins only represent about 20 percent of the supply. Most coins are in people’s possession, not circulating.

Banks are trying to provide coins to merchants, but sometimes can’t provide as much as chains of stores need.

Some retailers report the situation is improving.

If you do pay in cash, some businesses might request you pay the exact amount. That would help grease the wheels of our economy.