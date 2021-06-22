Cold case arrest: Suspect charged in 1985 murder of Roeland Park father

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County District Attorney say they’ve solved a murder from 1985.

Geter Rhymes is charged with first degree murder in the death of Gary Watson. He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Watson’s 8-year-old son found his body in their Roeland Park apartment on March 13, 1985. His body was lying face down in the living room with a knife sticking out of his back. Autopsy results later determined Watson died of a stab wound to the chest, which penetrated his heart. The stab wound to his back took place after he died.

Crime lab techs processed the crime scene and discovered fingerprints that belonged to people other than Watson, his wife and their son.

Court documents show the case went cold shortly after the murder.

Then last year the Johnson County Sheriff’s office started reviewing cold cases. They determined that there were fingerprints that couldn’t be identified in 1985. Techs examined them again and determined they belonged to Rhymes and another man, Ricky Davis, who is now deceased.

Police determined that Rhymes and Watson knew each other because their wives were friends in 1985. Witnesses were able to identify the two suspects.

Rhymes is currently held in the Johnson County Jail on $1 million bond.