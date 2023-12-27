LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — There’s no better time to clear out some old toys than after the holidays.

Now one vintage toy collector is back in the Kansas City metro this week to buy them from you.

The Toy Scout is at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Leavenworth from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Then the collector will be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Independence for the same hours Friday and Saturday.

You can bring classic toys like collectable baby dolls, Barbie dolls or Star Wars toys and get them appraised.

Collectors are specifically looking for comic books and sports memorabilia from the 1970s and earlier, video games from the ’80s and ’90s, Hot Wheels, Barbies and Star Wars figures.

Bring a bin, box or truckload of toys, and you could walk away with some good money.

“They’re hoping they can walk away with some big cash because you never know what you might have in your attic or your basement,” Toy Scout road show manager Jeff Schriefer said.

“We’ve paid thousands of dollars for collectibles in the past, so search it all the way and see if you can come down and give us some really good stuff, and we’ll give you some really good money.”