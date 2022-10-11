LAWRENCE, Kan. — ESPN’s College GameDay arrived in Lawrence, and KU fans delivered.

While thousands of fans gathered on The Hill to be a part of the show’s first campus visit during football season, even more tuned in to watch the show.

ESPN said the three-hour broadcast averaged 2.3 million viewers on TV. That is the highest number of viewers for a pre-November show since 2010.

The University and ESPN had three days of events planned around the popular show.

It started Thursday afternoon when KU’s football program asked fans to greet the GameDay production trucks.

Friday fans showed up to watch Pat McAfee host “The Pat McAfee Show” remotely from the College GameDay set near the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. As he introduced the crowd of Jayhawks fans in the background, they broke out in the famed “Rock Chalk” chant.

The crowd stayed around Friday afternoon for ESPN College Football live.

Students and KU fans started camping out Friday night ahead of the area opening at 6 a.m. Saturday.

