College pole vaulter’s gut-wrenching groin injury video goes viral

PROVO — BYU pole vaulter Zach McWhorter is going viral on the social media platform TikTok, but for a painful price.
The 21-year-old student was practicing his pole vaulting skills when disaster struck.
At first, the video he posted to TikTok seems like it was a normal jump; however, when his pole didn’t fall the right way, it essentially impaled his scrotum.
@zach_mcwhorter
That one time the pole went through my nuts… 18 stitches! #fail #polevault #athletics #trackandfield #ouch♬ Mask Off – 抖音小助手
According to Fox Sports, the athlete’s dad rushed him to the hospital where he received 18 stitches. Luckily, McWhorter said he only has a scar from the viral incident.
So far, McWhorter’s TikTok video has over 18 million views, 3.6 million likes and over 38,000 comments.