CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Colorado man who reportedly confessed to killing a missing woman to a witness and investigators faces a murder charge in Clay County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control says Benjamin Tyler Simmons was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Sarah Tafoya, a woman who reported missing from Sterling, Colorado, in May.

The Clay County prosecutor charged Simmons, 36, who’s from Fort Morgan, Colorado, with abandonment of a corpse in addition to the murder count.

On May 4, the highway patrol started an investigation into the disappearance of Tafoya, who was reported missing by her estranged husband. He last spoke with her on May 1.

Tafoya’s husband said she told him she was somewhere in Clay County, Missouri, in the company of Benjamin T. Simmons, and “needed help.”

On May 23, a witness told investigators that Simmons confessed to having killed Tafoya in a Kansas City area hotel, and disposed of her body in a wooded area in Clay County.

On May 25, MSHP says Simmons confessed to investigators that he killed Tafoya and told them where he hid her body.

Investigators searched the area provided by Simmons and located human remains. The remains were eventually identified as Tafoya’s.

Simmons is being held in the Missouri Department of Corrections Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center on an unrelated probation violation. His bond in Clay County is set at $5 million. Online records don’t yet list his next court date.