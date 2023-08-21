TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman who was convicted of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado and dumping his body over a bridge in Florida has been moved to Kansas.

Annie Skinner with the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) told KSNT 27 News that Letecia Stauch has been moved out of Colorado and is currently in Kansas. Skinner said the CDOC uses interstate transfers on a regular basis to manage its population and for safety and security reasons. The facility Letecia was moved to was not released.

Letecia was sentenced in May, 2023 on first-degree murder and other charges in connection to the death of her stepson, Gannon Stauch’s killing in January, 2020, according to a report from The Associated Press. During her court trial, authorities claimed Letecia killed Gannon in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him as missing on Jan. 27, 2020. It was suggested during her trial by prosecutors that she killed Gannon as a way to hurt his father, Al Stauch, who was away on a National Guard deployment at the time.

Another report from The Associated Press said Stauch stabbed Gannon 18 times before shooting him in the head and driving to Florida to dump a suitcase with his remains over a bridge. Stauch did not deny killing Gannon, but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. She received a sentence of life in prison without parole.