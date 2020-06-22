Columbia man charged in deadly Kansas City shooting, burning of body, connected to homeless camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 41-year-old Columbia man is facing charges for the late January or early February 2020 deadly Kansas City shooting of 32-year-old Derrick Wallace.

Jackson County prosecutors Monday charged Mark S. Salisbury with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, on February 2, 2020, officers responded just after 7:30 a.m. to the area of 9th and Hardesty Ave. on a reported dead body. A 911 caller discovered the body, which had been burned beyond recognition on top of a burn pile that was still smoking when police arrived.

Further investigation revealed the body was on top of a burned shopping cart behind a fenced area, which appeared to be an abandoned homeless camp.

The next day, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide. The victim also had multiple skull fractures which were likely due to thermal injury, however due to the condition of the body, blunt force trauma could not be ruled out.

Further investigation revealed Wallace was killed near Colorado and Independence Ave. 4 to 5 days before his body was discovered.

Salisbury confessed to a witness that he shot and killed Wallace and part of that statement was captured on social media. He also bragged to another witness about his involvement in the murder.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond for Salisbury.