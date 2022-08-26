SPRING HILL, Kan. — Residents in Spring Hill could soon have the chance to upgrade their internet connection.

Comcast announced it will invest roughly $9 million over the next two years to expand internet connectivity over roughly a 75-mile area in Johnson and Miami counties.

“This is an exciting time for the City of Spring Hill. Broadband has been an issue for many years, and this is a citywide solution that will benefit everyone in the community,” Spring Hill Mayor Joe Berkey said.

“A real broadband solution was one of the highest priorities on my list when I took office, and I tackled it head-on. Comcast investing in our community will have an immediate impact in fulfilling a need for our residents and will also provide long-term development benefits. We will do our best to keep open lines of communication throughout the construction process. This is a good day for Spring Hill and a great step forward toward our future.”

The expansion will upgrade residential broadband to offer speeds faster than 1 gigabit per second (GBPS) and up to 100 GBPS connections for area businesses.

Over the last three years Comcast has invested more than $12.6 million in technology and infrastructure upgrades in Kansas. The Spring Hill expansion will increase the company’s statewide investment to more than $21 million.

According to a press release, Comcast will cover all costs for the expansion without any financial investments from the City of Spring Hill.

“Ensuring all Spring Hill residents have access to reliable, high-speed internet is a top priority for Comcast,” Kalyn Hove, the regional senior vice president of Comcast said.

“As the world we live in becomes increasingly digital, we remain focused on not only bringing our broadband network to more Spring Hill homes and businesses, but also on future-proofing our network to meet the ever-increasing appetite for education, business, entertainment and more.”

The expansion project is set to begin in late 2022, and will provide connectivity to more than 3,400 homes and businesses.