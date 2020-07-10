‘Come home to me’: Family of missing KCK 3-year-old desperate to find her alive, safe

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The search for 3-year-old Olivia Jansen started Friday morning when her father walked into the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and reported her missing.

Since then, her disappearance has triggered a statewide AMBER Alert.

Investigators are searching two areas, less than a mile apart — near 44th and Gibbs Road and also near 48th and Ottawa streets. The area is just off of Interstate 635, slightly north of Shawnee Drive.

Olivia is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has brown hair and blue-green eyes. She was dressed in pajamas, a pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a ponytail when she was last seen.

Family and friends are helping in the search, too, as they canvass the neighborhood — desperate to bring Olivia home.

“I love you. You’re my sunshine, and I think about you every day, and I’m waiting here for you to come home to me,” said Elizabeth Jansen, Olivia’s paternal step-grandmother.

The little girl’s family is frantic that she’s missing.

“She’s just special. She is a beautiful little girl, sweet, vibrant,” Elizabeth said.

Police said the last time Olivia’s father said he saw her was 11 p.m. Thursday when he went to sleep at his home on Gibbs Road.

When he woke up at 5:30 a.m. Friday, she was gone. The door to the house was open.

Olivia’s dad showed up at the police department three hours later to report her missing.

Police have been protecting an SUV outside of the home on Gibbs Road with crime tape; it’s allegedly used by Olivia’s father’s girlfriend. The SUV is registered to an address on Ottawa Street, where Olivia’s maternal grandmother said the family actually lives. She said they moved out of the Gibbs Road house six months ago.

“I just didn’t know what he was doing over there with her,” Vickey Saindon said. “There’s no lights. There’s no gas. There’s no water. There’s nothing for that baby to be in that house … and he shouldn’t have had my grandchild there.”

Both grandmothers admit the family is troubled, and they fear for Olivia’s safety.

“I did try, you know. I called the cops. I’ve called DCF, you know. There’s nothing I can do,” Jansen said.

“I haven’t seen her since February when her dad took her away from me told me I couldn’t see her no more,” Saindon said.

As detectives search both homes for evidence of a possible crime, the family holds out hope that Olivia will be found alive and unharmed.

“Libby, Momo loves you,” Saindon said, “and I’m looking for you. I’m not going to stop until we find you.”