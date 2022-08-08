KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comedian Kevin Hart will perform six shows at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as part of his Reality Check Tour.

Hart will perform two shows each night from Nov. 17-19.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. Fans will have access to a special Live Nation presale from Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m to Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

The tour will be a “phone-free experience” meaning using phones in the audience area will not be allowed.

Guests will secure their phones in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Fans will have possession of their devices, but can access them only in designated areas in the venue.

Fans caught using phones during the show will be escorted out.

Hart will begin his tour in San Antonio on Aug. 10.

