KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comedian Tom Segura announced an upcoming global tour which includes a stop at Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre next June.

His last tour “I’m Coming Everywhere” also spanned across the globe with over 300 shows.

This next tour “Come Together” will begin in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 30, followed by shows in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore, before coming back to the U.S. for the rest of the tour.

The KC stop inside Starlight Theatre is set for June 4 next year with tickets going pre-sale on Wednesday and general admission going on sale Friday. They can be found on Segura’s website.

The comedian responsible for five different Netflix specials will finish his tour on June 15 in Bangor, Maine.