Comic book shop getting some super hero help for a toy drive for kids at Children’s Mercy Hospital

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – One local comic book shop is turning to the iconic Power Rangers franchise to help sick kids in the metro. Elite Comics in Overland Park is hosting its annual toy drive benefiting Children’s Mercy this Saturday.

We talked to Jason Faunt, the actor behind the Red Power Ranger, who will be making an appearance this weekend.

If you’d like to meet Jason, head to Elite Comics in Overland Park, Kan. this Saturday at 5pm to get his autograph, and maybe a photo, for a fee. Proceeds will help give metro kids in the hospital a merrier Christmas.

