KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 anchor Christel Bell is making strides in her recovery after having a vocal chord procedure.

She shared a video Thursday on social media, showing scenes from her therapy.

“I’ve been through so much these last few months, but I am still grateful. I’m trusting the process,” Bell said.

The FOX4 anchor thanked her doctors, specialists and therapists who have been helping her as she recovers and works to strengthen her vocal chords.

“I’m learning new ways to breathe while reading scripts. I’m training my brain how to make more with less,” she said.

“Understanding the vocal chords has been an interesting experience. The voice is a powerful tool, make the best use of it.”

Back in August, Bell shared a message for FOX4 viewers who have been wondering where she’s been.

“Let me tell y’all something, ain’t no viewer like a FOX4 viewer because y’all are bar none! Thank you for your calls, your messages, your emails, your texts, your Instagram DMs, your Tweets, everything,” she said in August.

“You guys are so supportive. It’s been so good to just know that I have people who were genuinely concerned about what’s going on with me, and I thank you so, so much.”

Bell hopes to be back on the FOX4 anchor desk soon, but there’s no official timeline set for her return yet.