Coming this fall, Habitat for Humanity opening largest area ReStore location in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — If you plan to make any upgrades to your home, a new home improvement and donation center in Johnson County could score you big savings. Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City will open its fifth ReStore location in Lenexa later this fall.

The new ReStore will be housed inside a 56,000 square-foot building located at 9605 Dice Lane. Tom Ryan, director of Habitat KC ReStore, said this location will be the largest in the Kansas City area.

“All these houses and families around can come to us to find really inexpensive, low price things they could do to help remodel their homes, make improvements,” Ryan said.

ReStore sells gently-used furniture, appliances and building materials at a discounted price. Ryan estimates roughly 80% of ReStore inventory comes from donations.

Rollers and other building materials will be sold at a discounted rate at the ReStore.

“The demographics in this area will be the best demographics of any of our store locations. The amount of households that are close, within five, 10 miles of here, are fantastic,” Ryan said.

“We are a donation based organization. We rely on donations from the public, so if we can pull from that many households this could be a great location for us.”

Proceeds from the ReStore go towards Habitat for Humanity’s affordable housing programs.

“Our goal is to put 27 families in homes this year. Every dollar we make goes towards that, a percentage of it,” Lenexa ReStore manager Brooke McPhail said.

Carrie Wilson, marketing and communications director of Habitat for Humanity Kansas City ReStore, said Habitat supports affordable housing options through home preservation and home building programs.

“It’s not just building houses. We pretty much try to touch any part of affordable housing. We work with a lot of community members, the city to help to do that within the Kansas City area so we can make the biggest impact possible,” Wilson said.

Restore offers free curb-side pickup for large donations. McPhail said moving into a space with a pre-existing loading dock will make it easier for volunteers to unpack donations. McPhail said volunteers have played a crucial role in getting the store ready to open.

“It’s been an absolutely amazing experience from start to finish already, and we have nowhere to go but up,” McPhail said.

You can find more information on volunteer opportunities at the Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City website.

The Lenexa Restore will begin accepting community donations in mid-August. The grand opening for the Lenexa ReStore is scheduled for Monday, October 4. The ReStore will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.