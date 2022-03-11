EDGERTON, Kan. — Clarification from the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission indicates Edgerton city councilmember has not acted inappropriately by renting a home from a major developer.

In January, fellow city councilmember Josie Stambaugh sent an email to Mayor Donald Roberts asking for clarification on a potential conflict of interest involving councilmember Joshua Beem. In the email Stambaugh claimed that because Beem lives in a home owned by Hillsdale Land and Cattle LLC in an area that is not zoned for residential use, it could be considered a conflict of interest.

Part of the email from Stambaugh reads:

“Joshua, to my knowledge, should have filed disclosure statements of substantial interest regarding him leasing property from a developer in which he votes on.”

On January 21 City Attorney Lee Hendricks submitted a request to the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission seeking clarification on the questioned conflict of interest.

Hillsdale Land and Cattle is a subsidiary of NorthPoint Development, a major developer of Logistics Park KC and a company involved in two master development agreements with the city. Northpoint has several subsidiary companies, including some that own various properties in and around the City of Edgerton.

During a special council meeting in December of 2020, the city approved an annexation request made by Hillsdale for roughly 200 acres. During the same virtual meeting the council voted 4-0 to approve multiple annexation requests from subsidiaries of NorthPoint Development totaling more than 600 acres of land. In April the council approved several ordinances to rezone the recently annexed property. Beem voted against approval of the rezone requests.

Beem has a one year lease agreement to rent the property from Hillsdale Land and Cattle. The lease agreement prohibits subletting, meaning Beem cannot receive compensation for the property. Because of this the ethics commission determined the facts to not provide a basis for the councilmember to have substantial interest in Hillsdale or its parent company NorthPoint.

According to city’s unified development code, because Beem occupied the home prior to the property being rezoned logics park, he can continue living in the home as non-conforming prior use.